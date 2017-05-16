Back to Main page
Russian design bureau developing new coaxial helicopter for defense needs

Military & Defense
May 16, 13:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A flying laboratory has been developed as part of a promising fast-speed helicopter to test all the innovations

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The Kamov design bureau is developing a new coaxial helicopter for defense missions to fly at a speed of over 500 km/hr, Director of the Aviation Industry Department at Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry Sergei Yemelyanov said on Tuesday.

"Two types of work are currently under way. It has already been determined that a helicopter based on the monoaxial scheme can develop a speed of 450 km/hr. Higher speeds can’t be achieved so far using the monoaxial scheme. At the same time, the Kamov design bureau is developing a coaxial machine to have a speed of over 500 km/hr. This is being done in the interests of the Defense Ministry," he said.

"A flying laboratory has been developed as part of a promising fast-speed helicopter to test all the innovations," he added.

