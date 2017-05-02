Back to Main page
Russia's cutting-edge shipborne helicopters complete first stage of trials

Military & Defense
May 02, 20:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Ka-52K is designed to carry out patrol missions, provide fire support for amphibious assaults and deal with anti-amphibious assault defense at the forefront and in tactical depth

© Vitaly Timkiv/TASS

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Russia’s most advanced Kamov Ka-52K shipborne helicopters have completed the first stage of trials, Russian Helicopters rotocraft manufacturer, part of state hi-tech corporation Rostec, reported on Tuesday.

"The Ka-52K helicopters have completed the first stage of sea trials. The helicopters are currently staying at the Kamov base where specialists are completing assessing their condition and their specific assemblies after performing tasks in difficult weather conditions," the company said in a statement.

Two Ka-52K helicopters took part in the trials, the statement said.

Russian Helicopters Group Sales Director Vladislav Savelyev said the results of the trials suggested that these helicopters could be placed aboard an aircraft-carrying cruiser and could successfully accomplish assigned missions.

"The helicopter features unique characteristics; however, one sea voyage is not enough to understand how its engines, assemblies, avionics, control and armament systems operate in a sea environment. The design bureau’s work will continue as part of trials, including aboard an aircraft-carrying ship," the company’s press office quoted Savelyev as saying.

Ka-52K helicopter

The Ka-52K is based on a range of shipborne rotocraft accepted by the Russian Navy for service. This range includes Ka-25, Ka-27, Ka-29 and Ka-31 helicopters.

The Ka-52K is designed to carry out patrol missions, provide fire support for amphibious assaults and deal with anti-amphibious assault defense at the forefront and in tactical depth.

The KA-52K differs from the baseline version by its shortened folding wing specifically developed for carrying heavy armament and the mechanism of folding rotor blades allowing it to compactly fit into a ship’s compartment below the deck.

The Ka-52 shipborne versions’ reduced sizes allow increasing the number of these choppers aboard a ship. The crew’s armored cabin and the catapult system allow pilots to safely leave the helicopter. The helicopter’s shipborne version also features a rescue system for people in distress at sea.

© Dmitriy Serebriakov/TASS

Russia's upgraded Night Hunter helicopter makes its first flight

