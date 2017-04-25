Russia's Ansat helicopter to debut at aerospace show in Mexico

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The holding company Helicopters of Russia (an affiliate of Rostec) will display its light multi-role helicopter Ansat and fire-fighting Ka-32A11VS at the international aerospace show FAMEX-2017 in Mexico.

"We see Mexico as one of our main partners in the Latin American region," the holding company’s press-service said.

"We would like to present to our Mexican partners the light helicopter Ansat, available in a variety of configurations for both civil, military and law enforcement customers," the company’s deputy CEO for post-sale maintenance, Igor Chechikov said, adding that at the forthcoming exhibition at the Santa Lucia air base on April 26-29 the company would pay much attention to maintenance and post-sale support.

Helicopters of Russia will present the VIP configuration of Ansat and the fire-fighting model of the multirole Ka-32A11VC and a model of the transport helicopter Mi-17V-5. Rosoboronexport will demonstrate a model of the Ka-226T helicopter.

The military transport helicopter Mi-17V-5 is from the Mi-8/17 family. It is supplied to various law enforcement agencies in Russia and to foreign customers. It is capable of carrying up to four tonnes of payload inside the fuselage or suspended externally. The helicopter can be used in combat operations, for search and rescue and as an ambulance.

Ansat is a twin-engine multirole helicopter seating seven to eight passengers and crew. It can carry a payload of 1,300 tonnes inside the fuselage. Its passenger compartment is transformable. In December 2014 it was certified to carry passengers. In May 2015 the ambulance configuration of the helicopter was certified.

The Ka32A11VS helicopter is meant for search, rescue and high altitude assembly operations, transportation of cargoes, evacuation of sick and injured patients, firefighting and patrolling.