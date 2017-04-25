Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's Ansat helicopter to debut at aerospace show in Mexico

Military & Defense
April 25, 17:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Ansat is a twin-engine multirole helicopter seating seven to eight passengers and crew
Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The holding company Helicopters of Russia (an affiliate of Rostec) will display its light multi-role helicopter Ansat and fire-fighting Ka-32A11VS at the international aerospace show FAMEX-2017 in Mexico.

"We see Mexico as one of our main partners in the Latin American region," the holding company’s press-service said.

"We would like to present to our Mexican partners the light helicopter Ansat, available in a variety of configurations for both civil, military and law enforcement customers," the company’s deputy CEO for post-sale maintenance, Igor Chechikov said, adding that at the forthcoming exhibition at the Santa Lucia air base on April 26-29 the company would pay much attention to maintenance and post-sale support.

Read also

Russia's Berkuts: 25 years of unique helicopter aerobatic team
Paraguay, Chile want to buy Russia's Ansat multirole helicopters
United Arab Emirates shows interest in Russian helicopters
Russia to upgrade helicopter protection system based on Syrian experience
Russia's Rostec to sell 12% in Russian Helicopters to investors consortium
Russian Helicopters to provide 220 aircraft to customers in 2017
Putin says confident in development of Russian helicopter industry

Helicopters of Russia will present the VIP configuration of Ansat and the fire-fighting model of the multirole Ka-32A11VC and a model of the transport helicopter Mi-17V-5. Rosoboronexport will demonstrate a model of the Ka-226T helicopter.

The military transport helicopter Mi-17V-5 is from the Mi-8/17 family. It is supplied to various law enforcement agencies in Russia and to foreign customers. It is capable of carrying up to four tonnes of payload inside the fuselage or suspended externally. The helicopter can be used in combat operations, for search and rescue and as an ambulance.

Ansat is a twin-engine multirole helicopter seating seven to eight passengers and crew. It can carry a payload of 1,300 tonnes inside the fuselage. Its passenger compartment is transformable. In December 2014 it was certified to carry passengers. In May 2015 the ambulance configuration of the helicopter was certified.

The Ka32A11VS helicopter is meant for search, rescue and high altitude assembly operations, transportation of cargoes, evacuation of sick and injured patients, firefighting and patrolling.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Huge state-of-the-art Arctic military base open for viewing
9
First changing of the cavalry and infantry guard of 2017 in Moscow’s Kremlin
11
Russia's Berkuts: 25 years of unique helicopter aerobatic team
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukraine's refusal to continue military cooperation prompts Russia to create new industries
2
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
3
Putin sets sights on increasing share of navy’s advanced weapons to 70%
4
Lavrov slams US ‘Russia-arms-Taliban’ remarks as ‘red herring’ to divert focus from Syria
5
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
6
Moscow court turns down Jehovah’s Witnesses bid to fight Justice Ministry’s ban
7
Russian Navy rids itself of dependence on Ukrainian engines
TOP STORIES
Реклама