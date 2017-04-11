Back to Main page
Russia's Berkuts: 25 years of unique helicopter aerobatic team

Military & Defense
April 11, 17:16 UTC+3
April 11 marks 25 years since the Berkuts (Golden eagles) aerobatic team of the Russian Air Force was established
Реклама
The Berkuts (Golden eagles) aerobatic team of the Russian Air Force fly Mi-28N attack helicopters
© Igor Rudenko, Bogdan Rudenko/Russian Defense Ministry
The team was established in 1992 and first time used four, later six, Mi-24 helicopters
© Igor Rudenko, Bogdan Rudenko/Russian Defense Ministry
The Berkuti changed to six Mi-28N combat helicopters in 2012
© Alexei Yereshko, Svetlana Umarova
Berkuts' pilots Alexander Chichkin, Alexander Novochenko, Evgeny Ignatov, Anatoly Egorov, Alexander Rudykh and Alexander Anikin, 1992
© Pilots' archive
The Berkuti team performs a demonstration flight at the Aviamix airshow at the Dubrovichi range, 2015
© Alexander Ryumin/TASS
The helicopters of the Berkuts air group rehearse for the 9 May military parade, 1995
© Alexander Nemenov/TASS
Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jet of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic team and Mi-28N helicopters of the Berkuts team
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Mi-24 attack helicopters of the Berkuts aerobatic team at the 344th Centre for Combat Training and Flight Personnel Training located in the city of Torzhok, Tver Region
© Rostislav Koshelev/TASS
Mi-28 is Russian all-weather anti-armor attack helicopter. It was unveiled in 1995
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Mi-28N Night Hunter helicopters are designed to carry out search and destroy operations against tanks and armoured vehicles
© Igor Rudenko, Bogdan Rudenko/Russian Defense Ministry
Mi-28N helicopter can operate night and day, and in adverse weather conditions
© Igor Rudenko, Bogdan Rudenko/Russian Defense Ministry
The Berkuts (Golden eagles) aerobatic team of the Russian Air Force fly Mi-28N attack helicopters
© Igor Rudenko, Bogdan Rudenko/Russian Defense Ministry
The team was established in 1992 and first time used four, later six, Mi-24 helicopters
© Igor Rudenko, Bogdan Rudenko/Russian Defense Ministry
The Berkuti changed to six Mi-28N combat helicopters in 2012
© Alexei Yereshko, Svetlana Umarova
Berkuts' pilots Alexander Chichkin, Alexander Novochenko, Evgeny Ignatov, Anatoly Egorov, Alexander Rudykh and Alexander Anikin, 1992
© Pilots' archive
The Berkuti team performs a demonstration flight at the Aviamix airshow at the Dubrovichi range, 2015
© Alexander Ryumin/TASS
The helicopters of the Berkuts air group rehearse for the 9 May military parade, 1995
© Alexander Nemenov/TASS
Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jet of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic team and Mi-28N helicopters of the Berkuts team
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Mi-24 attack helicopters of the Berkuts aerobatic team at the 344th Centre for Combat Training and Flight Personnel Training located in the city of Torzhok, Tver Region
© Rostislav Koshelev/TASS
Mi-28 is Russian all-weather anti-armor attack helicopter. It was unveiled in 1995
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Mi-28N Night Hunter helicopters are designed to carry out search and destroy operations against tanks and armoured vehicles
© Igor Rudenko, Bogdan Rudenko/Russian Defense Ministry
Mi-28N helicopter can operate night and day, and in adverse weather conditions
© Igor Rudenko, Bogdan Rudenko/Russian Defense Ministry

The Berkuts (Golden eagles) aerobatic team of the Russian Air Force fly Mi-28N attack helicopters. The team was established in 1992 and first time used four, later six, Mi-24 helicopters. The Berkuts changed to six Mi-28N combat helicopters in 2012. See the photos of the unique helicopter aerobatic team - in this photo gallery. 

Реклама
Russia's Berkuts: 25 years of unique helicopter aerobatic team
