Russia's Berkuts: 25 years of unique helicopter aerobatic team

The Berkuts (Golden eagles) aerobatic team of the Russian Air Force fly Mi-28N attack helicopters. The team was established in 1992 and first time used four, later six, Mi-24 helicopters. The Berkuts changed to six Mi-28N combat helicopters in 2012. See the photos of the unique helicopter aerobatic team - in this photo gallery.