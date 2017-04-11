Russia's Berkuts: 25 years of unique helicopter aerobatic team

Russian diplomat says Tillerson’s statement on Syria is not 'an ultimatum'Russian Politics & Diplomacy April 11, 22:06
Poroshenko signs law allowing former president Yanukovich conviction in absentiaWorld April 11, 21:59
Hackers steal more than $17.5 mln from Russian banksBusiness & Economy April 11, 21:55
Kazakh leader says Russia’s missile defense is shield for post-Soviet military bloc statesMilitary & Defense April 11, 21:38
Poll puts Le Pen, Macron as frontrunners in first round of French presidential raceWorld April 11, 21:32
Turkish authorities receive no information on possible suspension of flights from RussiaBusiness & Economy April 11, 20:50
West proposes UN draft resolution on SyriaWorld April 11, 20:20
Sea trials of Russia’s large amphibious assault ship to start in JuneMilitary & Defense April 11, 19:37
Russia's senate speaker says US has no grounds for carrying out strike on SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 11, 19:27
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
The Berkuts (Golden eagles) aerobatic team of the Russian Air Force fly Mi-28N attack helicopters. The team was established in 1992 and first time used four, later six, Mi-24 helicopters. The Berkuts changed to six Mi-28N combat helicopters in 2012. See the photos of the unique helicopter aerobatic team - in this photo gallery.