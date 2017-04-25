Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to complete import substitution program for helicopter engines by 2019

Military & Defense
April 25, 18:39 UTC+3 RYBINSK
The domestically-produced engine is much more reliable in operation and features digital control technology, CEO of the United Engine-Making Corporation said
Share
1 pages in this article
© Egor Aleev/TASS

RYBINSK, April 25. /TASS/. The United Engine-Making Corporation, part of Russia’s state hi-tech conglomerate Rostec, plans to produce 130 VK-2500 helicopter engines this year and complete its import substitution program in 2019, Corporation CEO Alexander Artyukhov said on Tuesday.

Read also
Russia's President Vladimir Putin visits the NPO Saturn facilities
Russian Navy rids itself of dependence on Ukrainian engines

"This year, we have a plan of 130 [VK-2500 engines] and by 2019 we’ll fully substitute helicopter engines from Ukraine," the chief executive reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The domestically-produced engine is much more reliable in operation and features digital control technology, the chief executive said.

The VK-2500 turboshaft engine is designed for the upgrade of medium-class Mil Mi-8MT/Mi-17, Mi-24, Mi-14, Kamov Ka-32, Ka-50 and Mi-28 helicopters. Developed in 2001, it is 15-20% more powerful than the baseline TV3-117VMA engine. It features a new digital system of automated regulation and control and has an extended service life. In 2000-2001, the engine completed certification and state bench tests.

The engines were serial-produced at Ukraine’s Motor Sich Enterprise. Their supplies were terminated after Russia and Ukraine severed their military and technical cooperation.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Rostec
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Huge state-of-the-art Arctic military base open for viewing
9
First changing of the cavalry and infantry guard of 2017 in Moscow’s Kremlin
11
Russia's Berkuts: 25 years of unique helicopter aerobatic team
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
2
OSCE concerned over Russia’s declaring Jehovah’s Witnesses extremist organization
3
Russia to complete import substitution program for helicopter engines by 2019
4
Putin sets sights on increasing share of navy’s advanced weapons to 70%
5
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
6
Russian Navy rids itself of dependence on Ukrainian engines
7
Putin points out Russian weapons' top performance in Syria helped boost exports
TOP STORIES
Реклама