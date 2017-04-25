Russia to complete import substitution program for helicopter engines by 2019

RYBINSK, April 25. /TASS/. The United Engine-Making Corporation, part of Russia’s state hi-tech conglomerate Rostec, plans to produce 130 VK-2500 helicopter engines this year and complete its import substitution program in 2019, Corporation CEO Alexander Artyukhov said on Tuesday.

"This year, we have a plan of 130 [VK-2500 engines] and by 2019 we’ll fully substitute helicopter engines from Ukraine," the chief executive reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The domestically-produced engine is much more reliable in operation and features digital control technology, the chief executive said.

The VK-2500 turboshaft engine is designed for the upgrade of medium-class Mil Mi-8MT/Mi-17, Mi-24, Mi-14, Kamov Ka-32, Ka-50 and Mi-28 helicopters. Developed in 2001, it is 15-20% more powerful than the baseline TV3-117VMA engine. It features a new digital system of automated regulation and control and has an extended service life. In 2000-2001, the engine completed certification and state bench tests.

The engines were serial-produced at Ukraine’s Motor Sich Enterprise. Their supplies were terminated after Russia and Ukraine severed their military and technical cooperation.