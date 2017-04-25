Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Navy rids itself of dependence on Ukrainian engines

Military & Defense
April 25, 17:55 UTC+3 RYBINSK
Vladimir Putin has visited Saturn research and production association where he gave start to the tests of the domestically-made gas turbine propulsion system for the Navy
Share
1 pages in this article
Russia's President Vladimir Putin visits the NPO Saturn facilities

Russia's President Vladimir Putin visits the NPO Saturn facilities

© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

RYBINSK, April 25. /TASS/. The problem of the Russian Navy’s dependence on imported gas turbine engines has been fully resolved, CEO of Russia’s United Engine-Making Corporation Alexander Artyukhov reported to President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

Read also
Putin sets sights on increasing share of navy’s advanced weapons to 70%

The head of the Russian state visited Saturn research and production association where he viewed the assembly and testing workshop of shipborne gas turbine engines and gave start to the tests of the domestically-made gas turbine propulsion system for the Navy.

The United Engine-Making Corporation’s chief executive, and also Saturn Managing Director Viktor Polyakov who were demonstrating one of the engines to the Russian president noted that now "the problem of dependence on Ukrainian engines" had been fully resolved in Russia.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin noted that the project "is not just the launch of new engine production but marks the beginning of a new sector, gas turbine engine-building.

"Up until now, all shipborne gas turbine engines were assembled only in Ukraine, in Nikolayev. Today is the day of the actual launch of a new sector, shipborne engine-making," the vice-premier said.

Read also
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'

As the Russian deputy prime minister said, the new sector was created within a record short period of time - actually within two years and a half from the day a decision was made.

"These will be very diverse assemblies of various sizes, including for air cushion ships," Rogozin said.

"We have never done this before. They [the Ukrainian side] thought that they had driven us into a corner and that we would be unable to finish the construction of frigates. But we have done this," the Russian vice-premier said.

Gallery
17 photo
© TASS/Yuri Smityuk

Outstanding ships of the Russian Navy

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Navy Russian defense industry
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Huge state-of-the-art Arctic military base open for viewing
9
First changing of the cavalry and infantry guard of 2017 in Moscow’s Kremlin
11
Russia's Berkuts: 25 years of unique helicopter aerobatic team
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukraine's refusal to continue military cooperation prompts Russia to create new industries
2
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
3
Putin sets sights on increasing share of navy’s advanced weapons to 70%
4
Lavrov slams US ‘Russia-arms-Taliban’ remarks as ‘red herring’ to divert focus from Syria
5
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
6
Moscow court turns down Jehovah’s Witnesses bid to fight Justice Ministry’s ban
7
Russian Navy rids itself of dependence on Ukrainian engines
TOP STORIES
Реклама