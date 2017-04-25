Putin sets task of increasing share of advanced weapons in navy to 70%Military & Defense April 25, 16:14
Spanish Senate chief plans to meet with Lavrov during visit to RussiaWorld April 25, 16:10
Japanese prime minister expects progress in talks on peace treaty with PutinWorld April 25, 15:55
Teen bitten by pet lion strolling in Russia’s Volga regionSociety & Culture April 25, 15:42
Deputy PM Mutko says Russia ready to host Confederations CupSport April 25, 15:30
Russia to supply power to Lugansk Republic after Ukraine cuts electricity — sourceRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 25, 15:15
Kremlin spokesman dismisses cyberattacks allegations against Russia as 'fake news'Russian Politics & Diplomacy April 25, 15:00
OSCE begins internal probe into SMM car blast in DonbassWorld April 25, 14:56
Legendary Russian hockey goalie Vladislav Tretiak turns 65Sport April 25, 14:49
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
RYBINSK, April 25. /TASS/. The share of state-of-the-art weapons in the Russian Navy must be raised to 70%, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"In 2016, state-of-the-art weapons and hardware in the Russian Navy accounted for 47% The figure from the Armed Forces in general was 58.3% Our task is to bring the share of state-of-the-art weapons and hardware in the navy up to 70% by 2020. We have everything to achieve this goal and we will do it," Putin said at a meeting of the defense industry commission.
He said production of naval weapons requires longer technological cycles. Apart from that, ‘forced import substitution’ also told on the plans for the production of weapons for the Navy. "Key priorities of the development of the navy are to strengthen naval strategic nuclear forces, to rearm the navy with state-of-the-art weapons and to synchronize the development of auxiliary infrastructure," the president said.
By 2025, Russia needs to ensure it has a balanced navy capable of fulfilling the entire range of short and long-distance tasks, Putin said.
"By 2025, we need to have a balanced navy that is capable of fulfilling the entire range of short and long-distance tasks, particularly ensuring Russia’s naval presence in all strategically important areas of the world," Putin said.
The president also said that in the near future, the vast majority of weapons components should be produced in Russia in compliance with the import substitution program.
"On the whole, experts say that thanks to the import substitution program, by 2025, 85% of our weapons and military hardware parts will be made in Russia, besides, they should strictly meet the Defense Ministry’s requirements," Putin added.