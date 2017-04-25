Putin sets task of increasing share of advanced weapons in navy to 70%

RYBINSK, April 25. /TASS/. The share of state-of-the-art weapons in the Russian Navy must be raised to 70%, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"In 2016, state-of-the-art weapons and hardware in the Russian Navy accounted for 47% The figure from the Armed Forces in general was 58.3% Our task is to bring the share of state-of-the-art weapons and hardware in the navy up to 70% by 2020. We have everything to achieve this goal and we will do it," Putin said at a meeting of the defense industry commission.

He said production of naval weapons requires longer technological cycles. Apart from that, ‘forced import substitution’ also told on the plans for the production of weapons for the Navy. "Key priorities of the development of the navy are to strengthen naval strategic nuclear forces, to rearm the navy with state-of-the-art weapons and to synchronize the development of auxiliary infrastructure," the president said.

Russia needs to have balanced navy by 2025

By 2025, Russia needs to ensure it has a balanced navy capable of fulfilling the entire range of short and long-distance tasks, Putin said.

"By 2025, we need to have a balanced navy that is capable of fulfilling the entire range of short and long-distance tasks, particularly ensuring Russia’s naval presence in all strategically important areas of the world," Putin said.

The president also said that in the near future, the vast majority of weapons components should be produced in Russia in compliance with the import substitution program.

"On the whole, experts say that thanks to the import substitution program, by 2025, 85% of our weapons and military hardware parts will be made in Russia, besides, they should strictly meet the Defense Ministry’s requirements," Putin added.