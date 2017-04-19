Back to Main page
Russian Navy expects to recieve 40 new ships in 2017

Military & Defense
April 19, 15:27 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG
The commander-in-chief says Russia’s Navy hopes to get 40 combat and support ships this year
The Admiral Gorshkov frigate

The Admiral Gorshkov frigate

© Alexei Akentiev/Northern shipyard

ST. PETERSBURG, April 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Navy hopes to get 40 combat and support ships this year, the Navy’s commander-in-chief, Vladimir Korolyov, said on Wednesday.

"This year we are to get 40 combat and logistic ships, including frigates The Admiral Gorshkov and The Admiral Makarov, as well as missile boats," he said.

Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at the ministry’s annual board meeting the Russian Navy in 2016 received two new submarines and 24 logistic ships.

