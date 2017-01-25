Back to Main page
Defense contractor to deliver frigate Admiral Gorshkov to Russian Navy in summer

Military & Defense
January 25, 13:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The frigates are armed with Oniks (SS-N-26) and Kalibr (SS-N-27 Sizzler) missiles, the Poliment-Redut air defense missile system and other weapons
© Maxim Vorkunkov/TASS

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. The Project 22350 lead frigate Admiral Gorshkov will be delivered to the Russian Navy in late July, Head of the United Ship-Building Corporation Alexei Rakhmanov said on Wednesday.

© TASS/Yuri Smityuk

Outstanding ships of the Russian Navy

"A new timeframe has been set, considering the completion of the tests of the armament systems, and I believe that this time it will be strictly observed because, as we see, we’ll finish the check by late February and return to the testing range already with those types of weapons, for which the relevant letter codes should be assigned for their inclusion in the structure of warships’ weapons suite," he said.

In response to the question about the new timeframe, the head of the United Ship-Building Corporation said this would be "the end of July."

The Project 22350 lead frigate Admiral Gorshkov was laid down in 2006 and floated out in the autumn of 2010. The frigate started undergoing trials in November 2014. The second Project 22350 frigate Admiral Kasatonov was floated out in 2014 while the float-out of the third warship called Admiral Golovko is expected in 2017.

Project 22350 frigates have a displacement of 4,500 tons and can develop a speed of 29 knots. The frigates are armed with Oniks (SS-N-26) and Kalibr (SS-N-27 Sizzler) missiles, the Poliment-Redut air defense missile system and other weapons. 

