Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia tested its Ratnik ‘soldier of future’ combat gear in Syria — deputy minister

Military & Defense
May 24, 6:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Ratnik is a system of advanced protective and communication equipment, weapons and ammunition

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russia tested its advanced Ratnik personal combat uniform kits during the Russian military operation in Syria, Deputy Defene Minister Yuri Borisov said Wednesday.

Read also

Russia to upgrade parachute for Ratnik ‘soldier of future’ combat outfit

Electronic visor of Ratnik-3 infantry combat system to boast laser targeting function

Russia to complete testing assault rifles for Ratnik ‘soldier of future’ gear in summer

Some 50,000 Russian servicemen to get Ratnik-2 ‘soldier of future’ gear

Russia launched the operation in Syria on September 30, 2015, at the request of the country’s President Bashar al-Assad. The operation involved Russia’s Aerospace Forces and Navy. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had ordered the withdrawal of Russian forces from Syria starting from March 14 because the Russian Defense Ministry has fulfilled its main tasks in the country.

"During the combat operation, the newest systems of communications, intelligence, radioelectronic warfare, as well as the Ratnik combat gear, including modern types of firearms, were tested. The orbit grouping of Russian spacecraft is also actively used in solving combat tasks in Syria," the deputy minister said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) newspaper.

The Ratnik is a system of advanced protective and communication equipment, weapons and ammunition. It comprises around 40 protective and life support elements and allows a soldier to get continuously updated information about situation in the combat area. In addition, the Ratnik includes a self-contained heater, a backpack, an individual water filter, a gas mask and a medical kit.

An advanced Ratnik-3 combat gear with an integral exoskeleton and a helmet visor-mounted target designation system is currently being developed for Russia’s Armed Forces.

"It should be noted that not only serial types of weapons are used during the special operation, but it also involves advanced weaponry which is currently at the stages of development and testing," the Russian deputy defense minister said.

During the operation, Russia also tested its Su-35S and Su-30SM fighter jets, Su-34 fighter-bombers, Su-24M attack aircraft, Su-25SM close air support aircraft, Tu-160, Tu-22M3 and Tu-95MS strategic bombers, Ka-52, Mi-24, Mi-35 and Mi-28 helicopters.

The aircraft used a wide range of aerial weapons, including guided bombs with various guidance systems and air-launched cruise missiles with the range of up to 4,500 kilometers.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Russian air defense weaponry sparks interest at Minsk military show
12
Russia's Baltic fleet in photos
21
Moscow's Victory Day parade in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin meets with visiting Philippine leader
2
Russia tested its Ratnik ‘soldier of future’ combat gear in Syria — deputy minister
3
Russian air defense weaponry sparks interest at Minsk military show
4
Russia's Baltic fleet in photos
5
Russia to begin flight tests of new multirole helicopter
6
Russia is developing advanced medium class drone
7
Kremlin unveils Putin-Macron talks agenda
TOP STORIES
Реклама