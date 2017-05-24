Russia tested its Ratnik ‘soldier of future’ combat gear in Syria — deputy minister

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russia tested its advanced Ratnik personal combat uniform kits during the Russian military operation in Syria, Deputy Defene Minister Yuri Borisov said Wednesday.

Russia launched the operation in Syria on September 30, 2015, at the request of the country’s President Bashar al-Assad. The operation involved Russia’s Aerospace Forces and Navy. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had ordered the withdrawal of Russian forces from Syria starting from March 14 because the Russian Defense Ministry has fulfilled its main tasks in the country.

"During the combat operation, the newest systems of communications, intelligence, radioelectronic warfare, as well as the Ratnik combat gear, including modern types of firearms, were tested. The orbit grouping of Russian spacecraft is also actively used in solving combat tasks in Syria," the deputy minister said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) newspaper.

The Ratnik is a system of advanced protective and communication equipment, weapons and ammunition. It comprises around 40 protective and life support elements and allows a soldier to get continuously updated information about situation in the combat area. In addition, the Ratnik includes a self-contained heater, a backpack, an individual water filter, a gas mask and a medical kit.

An advanced Ratnik-3 combat gear with an integral exoskeleton and a helmet visor-mounted target designation system is currently being developed for Russia’s Armed Forces.

"It should be noted that not only serial types of weapons are used during the special operation, but it also involves advanced weaponry which is currently at the stages of development and testing," the Russian deputy defense minister said.

During the operation, Russia also tested its Su-35S and Su-30SM fighter jets, Su-34 fighter-bombers, Su-24M attack aircraft, Su-25SM close air support aircraft, Tu-160, Tu-22M3 and Tu-95MS strategic bombers, Ka-52, Mi-24, Mi-35 and Mi-28 helicopters.

The aircraft used a wide range of aerial weapons, including guided bombs with various guidance systems and air-launched cruise missiles with the range of up to 4,500 kilometers.