Russian air defense system protects its facilities in Syria 'round the clock'

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Russia’s air defense systems firmly protect the Russian naval facilities in Tartus and at the Hmeymim air base round the clock, Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov has told the media.

"The S-400 and Pantsir systems provide reliable protection for the Russian air group at the Hmeymim airdrome. Another group of S-300 and Pantsir systems deployed in Syria defends the naval logistics facility in Tartus," Konashenkov said.

He added that "the crews of Russian air defense systems in Syria are on duty round the clock."

Two US destroyers, The Ross and The Porter launched 59 cruise missiles Tomahawk at Syria’s Sha’irat air base last night on orders from President Donald Trump. Four Syrian soldiers were killed, two went missing and four others were injured. The attack destroyed six MiG-23 planes, a radar station and a canteen room.

In 2016, several batteries of Russia’s air defense system S-300 were moved to the naval logistic facility at Tartus to provide protection for the base and Russian ships off Syria’s shores. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said a multi-tier defense system had been created around Tartus and the Hmeymim air base. At the end of November the newest air defense system S-400 was delivered to Syria after a Turkish F-18 fighter shot down Russia’s Sukhoi-24 bomber.

Pantsir systems protect Russian military facilities from low-flying aircraft and missiles. Also, the defense of Russian facilities incorporates the system Bastion, capable of hitting naval and ground targets 350-450 kilometers away. Russia has helped Syria to restore the operation of its S-200 air defense systems that protect Russian bases from potential attacks from the east. Also, the Syrian army uses air defense systems Buk.