Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian air defense system protects its facilities in Syria 'round the clock'

Military & Defense
April 07, 14:43 UTC+3
The S-400 and Pantsir systems provide reliable protection for the Russian air group at Hmeymim
Share
1 pages in this article
© Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Russia’s air defense systems firmly protect the Russian naval facilities in Tartus and at the Hmeymim air base round the clock, Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov has told the media.

"The S-400 and Pantsir systems provide reliable protection for the Russian air group at the Hmeymim airdrome. Another group of S-300 and Pantsir systems deployed in Syria defends the naval logistics facility in Tartus," Konashenkov said.

Gallery
4 photo
Russia's S-400 air defense systems
© Russian Defense Ministry

Three layers of Russian air defense at Hmeymim air base in Syria

He added that "the crews of Russian air defense systems in Syria are on duty round the clock."

Two US destroyers, The Ross and The Porter launched 59 cruise missiles Tomahawk at Syria’s Sha’irat air base last night on orders from President Donald Trump. Four Syrian soldiers were killed, two went missing and four others were injured. The attack destroyed six MiG-23 planes, a radar station and a canteen room.

In 2016, several batteries of Russia’s air defense system S-300 were moved to the naval logistic facility at Tartus to provide protection for the base and Russian ships off Syria’s shores. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said a multi-tier defense system had been created around Tartus and the Hmeymim air base. At the end of November the newest air defense system S-400 was delivered to Syria after a Turkish F-18 fighter shot down Russia’s Sukhoi-24 bomber.

Pantsir systems protect Russian military facilities from low-flying aircraft and missiles. Also, the defense of Russian facilities incorporates the system Bastion, capable of hitting naval and ground targets 350-450 kilometers away. Russia has helped Syria to restore the operation of its S-200 air defense systems that protect Russian bases from potential attacks from the east. Also, the Syrian army uses air defense systems Buk.

Read also

Russia was informed about US strikes in Syria — Kremlin
Russian military brass says only 40% of US missiles hit targeted Syrian base
Russia to launch R&D on new ground forces’ air defense system
Defense minister says Russian air campaign prevented Syria’s breakup
Lavrov: Russian S-300, S-400 air defense systems threaten no one in Syria

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
14
Russia rehearses for 72nd Victory Day parade
5
Second Yasen nuclear submarine launched in northern Russian port
16
Russian National Guard’s daily grind
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
British top diplomat plans to call on G7 to tighten sanctions against Russia
2
Bernie Sanders on sanctions against Russia: 'Make them an offer they can't refuse'
3
Italy convenes special meeting on Syria at G7 summit
4
Syria unable to repel US air strike at Shayrat airbase — Russian expert
5
US senator urges Trump to realize Islamic State more dangerous than Assad
6
Over 130,000 people to take part in Victory Day celebrations across Russia
7
Russia's cruise missile-armed frigate heading for Syria’s Tartus — source
TOP STORIES
Реклама