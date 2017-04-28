Back to Main page
Russia to upgrade parachute for Ratnik ‘soldier of future’ combat outfit

Military & Defense
April 28, 13:46 UTC+3 ULYANOVSK

The second-generation Ratnik combat outfit is delivered to land troops, the Airborne Force and marine infantry

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

ULYANOVSK, April 28. /TASS/. The D-10 parachute for the Ratnik ‘soldier of the future’ combat outfit will be modernized by 2018, Airborne Force Commander Colonel-General Andrei Serdyukov said on Friday.

"R&D work is planned for 2018 to modernize the D-10 parachute system and the reserve parachute for airdropping personnel wearing Ratnik combat outfits," the commander said.

R&D work is also expected to be completed in 2018 to develop a whole range of multi-purpose platforms and cargo parachute systems for airdropping armaments, military hardware and cargoes weighing from 500 kilograms to 18 tonnes, the commander said.

The second-generation Ratnik combat outfit is delivered to land troops, the Airborne Force and marine infantry. The combat gear comprises armor vests and helmets, small arms, sights and reconnaissance equipment.

