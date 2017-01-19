Russian Navy plans to modernize five big antisubmarine ships

Activists in Berlin stage picket condemning Obama’s foreign policyWorld January 19, 21:17
MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Five big antisubmarine ships Project 1155 (Udaloy-class) will be refurbished and modernized until the year 2022 as radio-electronic weapons systems and life support systems are to be overhauled, Russian Navy’s spokesman Igor Dygalo told reporters.
"Until the year 2022, five big antisubmarine warfare destroyers Project 1155 of the Northern and Pacific Fleets will be refurbished and modernized at shipyards in the northern and Far Eastern regions," Dygalo said, noting the ships "will undergo an enormous overhaul of their life support systems and radio-electronic weapons systems."
