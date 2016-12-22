Russia’s top navy brass hails 2016 shipbuilding program for making rapid strides

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The Russian Navy’s 2016 shipbuilding program is being implemented successfully, Admiral Vladimir Korolyov said on Thursday.

"On the whole, it should be said that the shipbuilding program has been implemented successfully this year," Korolyov said.

He pointed out that in 2016 the Pacific Fleet had received one more strategic heavy missiles underwater cruiser Vladimir Monomakh, redeployed form the North Fleet.

"This year, a plan to deliver six new project 636.3 submarines to the Black Sea Fleet has been fulfilled," Korolyov added.

He also said that in 2016, another 885 Yasen project submarine (which was given the name of Perm) had been laid down while on December 23, one more strategic submarine Knyaz Pozharsky (project 955A Borei) would be laid down at the Sevmash yard in Severodvinsk.

"If we speak of ships, then, without a doubt, the Admiral Grigorovich and the Admiral Essen frigates, the Zelyony Dol and the Serpukhov small-size missile ships being put into operation is this year’s main achievement," the admiral said.