Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russia is stronger than any potential aggressor, President Vladimir said at the Defense Ministry board meeting. At the same time, the president warned that there was no time for the military to relax and let its guard down.

"There is still much work to be done, but taking into account our achievements, not only military ones, but also our history, geography, the state of the Russian society - we can say with confidence that at present we are stronger than any potential aggressor," Putin stressed.

"If we let ourselves relax even for a minute, delay the modernization of the armed forces or military training, the situation may change in no time"

"Given the rapidly changing situation in the world, we will not have the time to notice it," the president noted.

Putin went on to say that "the work that has been going on over the past several years, very much depends upon" military commanders. "I expect you to carry on with teamwork and fulfill your duty in a responsible manner." According to the president, "thus we will carry out the important tasks aimed at enhancing Russia’s military capabilities."

Putin also said that "in the past several years, much has been done to boost the country’s military capabilities."

At the same time, he admitted that "we still lack many things and we have to do much to take nuclear weapons to a higher level, enhance the capabilities of the Navy and the Aerospace Force as well as improve intelligence and communications systems."