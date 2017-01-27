Back to Main page
Some 50,000 Russian servicemen to get Ratnik-2 ‘soldier of future’ gear

Military & Defense
January 27, 5:51 UTC+3 ROSTOV-ON-DON
The second-generation Ratnik gear kits will be procured for servicemen of the Land Force, Airborne Troops and the marines of the Russian Navy
© Ladislav Karpov/TASS, archive

ROSTOV-ON-DON, January 27 /TASS/. Russian troops will get more than 50,000 Ratnik-2 personal combat uniform kits in 2017, Land Force commander Col. Gen. Oleg Salyukov has said.

"In 2017, the Russian armed forces plan to purchase 50,000 second-generation Ratnik gear kits for servicemen of the Land Force, Airborne Troops and the marines of the Russian Navy," Salyukov said Thursday.

Read also
Russian Armed Forces to have new Ratnik-3 outfit with built-in exoskeleton

The Ratnik is a system of advanced protective and communication equipment, weapons and ammunition. It comprises around 40 protective and life support elements and allows a soldier to get continuously updated information about situation in the combat area. In addition, the Ratnik includes a self-contained heater, a backpack, an individual water filter, a gas mask and a medical kit.

Salyukov said earlier that an advanced Ratnik-3 combat gear with an integral exoskeleton and a helmet visor-mounted target designation system is currently being developed for Russia’s Armed Forces.

