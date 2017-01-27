Some 50,000 Russian servicemen to get Ratnik-2 ‘soldier of future’ gear

Some 50,000 Russian servicemen to get Ratnik-2 ‘soldier of future’ gearMilitary & Defense January 27, 5:51
ROSTOV-ON-DON, January 27 /TASS/. Russian troops will get more than 50,000 Ratnik-2 personal combat uniform kits in 2017, Land Force commander Col. Gen. Oleg Salyukov has said.
"In 2017, the Russian armed forces plan to purchase 50,000 second-generation Ratnik gear kits for servicemen of the Land Force, Airborne Troops and the marines of the Russian Navy," Salyukov said Thursday.
The Ratnik is a system of advanced protective and communication equipment, weapons and ammunition. It comprises around 40 protective and life support elements and allows a soldier to get continuously updated information about situation in the combat area. In addition, the Ratnik includes a self-contained heater, a backpack, an individual water filter, a gas mask and a medical kit.
Salyukov said earlier that an advanced Ratnik-3 combat gear with an integral exoskeleton and a helmet visor-mounted target designation system is currently being developed for Russia’s Armed Forces.