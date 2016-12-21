Russian defense contractor puts new types of armament into production this year

YEKATERINBURG, December 21. /TASS/. The Urals-based civil and defense contractor Uralvagonzavod has put seven new armament types into production this year, the corporation’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"In 2016, the corporation has arranged the production of seven types of armament. First of all, this is the T-72B3 more profoundly upgraded tank with a more powerful engine and an improved fire control system," the press office said.

"The enterprise has also started for the first time to serially produce the BMR-3MA armored mine-clearing vehicle, the modernized IMR-3M engineering vehicle, the upgraded DT-10PM two-unit prime mover and the SPM special fire-fighting vehicle of unique design that has no rivals in the world. Uralvagonzavod has also assimilated the modernization of the TOS-1A heavy flamethrower system," the enterprise’s press office said.

According to Uralvagonzavod’s data, the corporation has fully complied with the state defense order in 2016, supplying over 1,200 pieces of armament and military hardware to the Defense Ministry.

As part of the state defense order for this year, Uralvagonzavod has fulfilled over 90 state contracts, 70% of which are long-term agreements.

The BMR-3M is a Russian armored mine-clearing vehicle designated to conduct reconnaissance, negotiate and clear minefields, ways of troop columns’ movement and create minefield lanes amid the enemy’s resistance by fire. The BMR-3M has been designed with the use of the chassis of the T-90 tank whose armor has been reinforced.

The TOC-1A heavy flamethrower "Solntsepyok" (Sunheat) is a multiple launch rocket system. The TOS-1A comprises a BM-1 combat vehicle, a T3M-T transporter-loader vehicle and an ammunition set of multiple launch rockets. The TOS-1A heavy flamethrower system is unique by its technical solutions, combat assignments and combat efficiency and has no rivals in the world.

Uralvagonzavod is a Russian R&D Corporation that develops and produces military hardware: T-72, T-90 tanks, BMR-3M mine-clearing combat vehicles, TOS-1A heavy flamethrower systems, Msta-S self-propelled howitzers and other weapons.

The Corporation integrates R&D institutes, design bureaus and production facilities. Uralvagonzavod is wholly owned by the state.