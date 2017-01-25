Back to Main page
Russian Navy to receive amphibious assault ship Ivan Gren in autumn

Military & Defense
January 25, 18:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Project 11711 warships are designed to land marines on a coastal area seized by the enemy and transport military hardware and equipment
© Yelena Nagornykh/ITAR-TASS

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. The Project 11711 amphibious assault lead ship Ivan Gren will be delivered to the Russian Navy no sooner than November, President of Russia’s United Ship-Building Corporation Alexei Rakhmanov said on Wednesday.

"Perhaps, this will happen no sooner than November because quite a complex problem has surfaced with the degaussing system, on which work is currently under way, and we’ll be able to finish this work," Rakhmanov said.

The most important thing now is that scientists should confirm the accuracy of calculations so that "we do not have to slash it again" subsequently, he said.

"Unfortunately, the Ivan Gren has had such a hard fate: the ship has been under construction for almost 14 years, and not even an enterprise within the United Ship-Building Corporation began to build it, and over this time the technical requirements for the vessel have changed three times," Rakhmanov said.

The Project 11711 large amphibious assault lead ship Ivan Gren was laid down at the Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad in December 2004 and put afloat in May 2012.

The ship started undergoing sea trials in June 2016. On order from Russia’s Defense Ministry, the Yantar Shipyard will build another ship of this class, Pyotr Morgunov, which is expected to be delivered to the Navy in 2018.

Project 11711 warships are designed to land marines on a coastal area seized by the enemy and transport military hardware and equipment. The warship can carry 13 tanks or 36 armored personnel carriers, and also up to 300 marines. The amphibious assault ship Ivan Gren is armed with three 30mm six-barrel artillery systems and two Kamov Ka-29 transport and combat helicopters.

The ship has a displacement of 5,000 tons, a length of 120 meters, a width of 16.5 meters, a speed of 18 knots and a cruising capacity of 30 days.

'Black holes' of the Russian Navy

