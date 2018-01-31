Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Upgraded T-90M tank to enter service soon

Military & Defense
January 31, 13:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The first consignment will be enough to rearm one battalion

T-90M tank

T-90M tank

© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The Russian army within months will get the first batch of the upgraded T-90M main battle tank, the research and industrial corporation Uralvagonzavod told TASS, adding that the first consignment will be enough to rearm one battalion.

According to the official structure one battalion of a tank regiment has 31 vehicles, and the tank battalion of a mechanized infantry regiment, 40.

"Within months we will be able to say that T-90M will be authorized for service. The first batch will be enough for rearming a tank battalion. The state program for armaments envisages the acquisition of these tanks throughout the period it will be effective in amounts determined by the customer," Uralvagonzavod said.

The testing of the new tank was proceeding in compliance with the schedule authorized by the Defense Ministry.

What is new

The corporation emphasized such new features of the upgrade vehicle as the new turret module, which, in combination with a powerful weapon complex and automatic fire control system, considerably enhances the tank’s combat capabilities.

The tank owes the highest effectiveness of its weapon system to automatic target tracking in the sight’s thermal vision channel. The gunner and commander have the same target search capabilities, which enables the fire control system to operate in the highly effective hunter-gunner mode.

The tank has a new level of protection.

"Its new modular dynamic protection enhances resistibility to modern means of attack and is highly reparable. The electromagnetic protection is a safeguard against magnetometric fuse mines," Uralvagonzavod said.

The tank’s 125 mm gun is capable of firing any modern types of ammunition, while the remote controlled machinegun stabilized in two planes of movement enables the tank’s commander to conduct effective fire separately from the main weapons when the tank is still or on the move.

Uralvagonzavod and the Defense Ministry declared the signing of the contract for the supply of the new version of the T-90 main battle tank - T-90M at the international military-technical forum Army-2017.



Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
