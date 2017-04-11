Russia to start deliveries of MiG-29 fighters to Egypt this year

Russian travel official comments on possible suspension of charter flights to TurkeyBusiness & Economy April 11, 15:33
MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Russia will start deliveries of MiG-29 fighters to Egypt this year, President of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) Yuri Slyusar said on the air with Rossiya 24 TV Channel on Tuesday.
"MiG-29 aircraft in interests of Egypt - implementation of this contract, training of pilots and deliveries of aircraft equipment will start this year," Slyusar said.
Mass media reported earlier that Russia and Egypt made a contract for supply of about 50 MiG-29 fighter jets until 2020.
