Russia to start deliveries of MiG-29 fighters to Egypt this year

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Russia will start deliveries of MiG-29 fighters to Egypt this year, President of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) Yuri Slyusar said on the air with Rossiya 24 TV Channel on Tuesday.

"MiG-29 aircraft in interests of Egypt - implementation of this contract, training of pilots and deliveries of aircraft equipment will start this year," Slyusar said.

Mass media reported earlier that Russia and Egypt made a contract for supply of about 50 MiG-29 fighter jets until 2020.