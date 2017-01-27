Russia’s advanced MiG-35 fighter jet

Russia’s United Aircraft-Building Corporation held an international presentation of its most advanced MiG-35 fighter jet. The aircraft is equipped with the newest airborne avionics as well as a wide range of guided air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles. The plane can fly at a maximum speed of 2.23 Mach while its operating range exceeds that of the MiG-29 aircraft by 50%. The plane’s flight tests started in January. As was reported earlier, the plane will be undergoing manufacturer’s tests in the Moscow Region throughout 2017e. Here are the images of the MiG-35 fighter jet's first public demonstration flight.

