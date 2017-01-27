Back to Main page
Russia’s advanced MiG-35 fighter jet

Military & Defense
January 27, 15:36 UTC+3
Russia’s United Aircraft-Building Corporation held an international presentation of its most advanced 4++-generation multirole fighter jet
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
New MiG-35 (NATO reporting name: Fulcrum-F) is Russia’s most advanced 4++ generation multirole fighter jet developed on the basis of the MiG-29K/KUB and MiG-29M/M2 combat aircraft series
New MiG-35 (NATO reporting name: Fulcrum-F) is Russia's most advanced 4++ generation multirole fighter jet developed on the basis of the MiG-29K/KUB and MiG-29M/M2 combat aircraft series
New MiG-35 (NATO reporting name: Fulcrum-F) is Russia’s most advanced 4++ generation multirole fighter jet developed on the basis of the MiG-29K/KUB and MiG-29M/M2 combat aircraft series
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
The new Mikoyan MiG-35 multirole fighter jet performing a demonstration flight
The new Mikoyan MiG-35 multirole fighter jet performing a demonstration flight
The new Mikoyan MiG-35 multirole fighter jet performing a demonstration flight
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
+
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
New MiG-35 (NATO reporting name: Fulcrum-F) is Russia’s most advanced 4++ generation multirole fighter jet developed on the basis of the MiG-29K/KUB and MiG-29M/M2 combat aircraft series
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
The new Mikoyan MiG-35 multirole fighter jet performing a demonstration flight
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
© Marina Lystseva/TASS

Russia’s United Aircraft-Building Corporation held an international presentation of its most advanced MiG-35 fighter jet. The aircraft is equipped with the newest airborne avionics as well as a wide range of guided air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles. The plane can fly at a maximum speed of 2.23 Mach while its operating range exceeds that of the MiG-29 aircraft by 50%. The plane’s flight tests started in January. As was reported earlier, the plane will be undergoing manufacturer’s tests in the Moscow Region throughout 2017e. Here are the images of the MiG-35 fighter jet's first public demonstration flight.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
