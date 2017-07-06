Ka-52K shipborne helicopter to be tested in 2019

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The tests for the Ka-52K shipborne helicopter will be completed before the end of 2019 and then the deliveries to the Defense Ministry will start, Russian Helicopters (part of Rostech) told TASS on Thursday.

"The helicopter trials are planned to be completed before the end of 2019. So, the deliveries to the Defense Ministry will start right after the trials," the company said.

In May, Russian Helicopters reported that the helicopter had successfully completed the first phase of testing. It was tested from late 2016 until early 2017.

Earlier, the company’s Director General Andrey Boginsky said that Russian Helicopters planned to sign a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry to deliver the Ka-52K helicopters in 2019. In his turn, Chief Designer of the Kamov Design Bureau Sergey Mikheev reported that the Ka-52K tests would be carried out during the next three years on board ships of four various types.

Compared to the land-based Ka-52, the Ka-52K has shorter folding wings which have been redesigned to carry heavy weapons and a blade-folding mechanism for stowage in the hold. Minimized dimensions of the KA-52K will allow more helicopters to be placed on board.

The armored helicopter cabin and the ejection system allow pilots to leave the aircraft safely. Besides, the shipborne Ka-52 has maritime rescue equipment to help those in distress.