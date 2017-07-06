Back to Main page
Ka-52K shipborne helicopter to be tested in 2019

Military & Defense
July 06, 10:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The deliveries to the Russian Defense Ministry will start right after the trials, the company said

© Yuri Smetyuk/TASS

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The tests for the Ka-52K shipborne helicopter will be completed before the end of 2019 and then the deliveries to the Defense Ministry will start, Russian Helicopters (part of Rostech) told TASS on Thursday.

"The helicopter trials are planned to be completed before the end of 2019. So, the deliveries to the Defense Ministry will start right after the trials," the company said.

In May, Russian Helicopters reported that the helicopter had successfully completed the first phase of testing. It was tested from late 2016 until early 2017.

