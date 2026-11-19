SHENZHEN /China/, November 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday on the successful organization of the 2026 APEC Summit.

"I'm delighted that this trip has also given us the opportunity for this first ever trilateral meeting between the leaders of the United States, Russia, and China," President Trump said at the opening of the Russia-US-China trilateral summit talks.

"Today marks the first-ever trilateral meeting between our countries, and it's an honor to be with [Russian President] Vladimir [Putin]. It's an honor to be with you, Mr. President [Xi Jinping],".