SHENZHEN /China/, November 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that the trilateral meeting between the leaders of the United States, Russia, and China provides new opportunities for addressing a range of extremely important issues.

"I think in lots of other ways, we are really making history. The three of us have a great deal to discuss, and we’ve already discussed a lot," Trump said at a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen.