HONG KONG, May 29. /TASS/. Taiwan's Legislative Yuan (unicameral parliament) has approved a special defense procurement budget for 2026 totaling approximately 8.81 billion Taiwan dollars (over $280 million), the Taipei Times reported.

According to the newspaper, these funds will be used to finance the purchase of five American weapons systems. Last week the Executive Yuan (the island's highest executive body) approved a special budget of NT$294.9 billion (some $9.4 billion) for the arms package already approved by Washington for sale to Taiwan in several stages, with NT$8.81 billion reserved for the current year. The bill was then sent to the legislature. Lawmakers have now unanimously approved this defense procurement for 2026.

According to the newspaper, this stage is planned for the acquisition of HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, M109A7 Paladin self-propelled howitzers, Javelin and TOW 2B anti-tank missiles, and Altius unmanned aerial vehicles (Altius-700M and Altius-600) from the American side.

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled there after losing the civil war with China. According to Beijing's official position, supported by most countries, including Russia, it is one of the regions of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). Washington severed diplomatic relations with Taipei in 1979 and established them with Beijing. Recognizing the "one China" policy, the US continues to maintain contacts with the Taipei administration and supply the island with weapons.