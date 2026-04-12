Hungarian Tisza party leader plans to set up anti-corruption agency

BUDAPEST, April 13. /TASS/. Peter Magyar, leader of Hungary’s opposition Tisza party that won the parliamentary elections, said he plans to implement tough anti-corruption measures, including establishing a special government agency to this end.

Speaking at a rally in Budapest, Magyar said he relies on the help of the judiciary, which he said must become independent again rather than remain under government control.

Confirming his readiness to take the post of prime minister, Magyar said the new government would "restore the independence of the judiciary and establish a national assets recovery agency." "The best lawyers and investigators will work there, and I promise you they will succeed," he emphasized.

Magyar had already mentioned his plans to create a body to investigate alleged corruption cases during the tenure of Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The Tisza party made anti-corruption efforts a central issue of its campaign, accusing the current prime minister and his close circle of using government funds for personal enrichment.

At the same time, Magyar expressed readiness to work with Orban, who will remain a member of parliament, to restore national unity. The Tisza party leader said that the current prime minister had congratulated him by phone on the victory and that they had discussed the great responsibility of the prime minister to the people. "I also told him that we will now share responsibility for reuniting our beloved Hungary," Magyar said.