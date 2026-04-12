UK, France to work on resuming navigation in Strait of Hormuz

LONDON, April 12. /TASS/. The United Kingdom and France, along with other countries, will make efforts to resume navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, the office of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said after his phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"They agreed on the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz for global trade and energy supplies and on the need to work with a wide coalition of partners to protect freedom of navigation," it said.

US President Donald Trump said earlier on Sunday that the US and other countries’ navies are beginning the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. However, according to Sky News, the United Kingdom will not take part in the US military mission.