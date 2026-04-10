Iran doubts US intentions but hopes for successful talks — envoy

NEW DELHI, April 10. /TASS/. Although Iran has doubts about Washington’s intentions, Tehran hopes for the success of the upcoming negotiations with the US in Islamabad and the conclusion of a comprehensive agreement, supreme leader’s envoy to India Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi told TASS.

"We want to have a very good and successful agreement with them. We try to have that one. But with doubt, because there is no trust. We hope that they understood that they cannot do what they wanted to do," the envoy emphasized.

According to Ilahi, Iran wants to ensure that its rights are respected. "[That is why] we offered them the ten-point plan, and they accepted it," he recalled.

"We are the people who want peace and also security in the region. We will negotiate with them [the US], but we doubt their intentions. We are sure that they are not serious about negotiating. This negotiation is only a means <…> for buying the time," the envoy added.

On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran. According to him, the parties have resolved nearly all contentious issues, and Washington views Tehran’s 10-point proposal as a working basis for further negotiations. These include adherence to the principle of non-aggression, Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, uranium enrichment within the country, the lifting of primary and secondary sanctions, the payment of compensation, and the withdrawal of US forces from the region. Trump stated that the decision was made based on Iran’s willingness to open the Strait of Hormuz. In turn, Tehran agreed to cease "defensive attacks" provided that no strikes are launched against Iran. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is mediating between the parties, invited them to negotiate on April 10. According to the Iranian state broadcaster, the talks are expected to be face-to-face.