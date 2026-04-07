Rubio hopes to receive new information about possibility of US-Iran deal

WASHINGTON, April 7. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hopes that more information will become available later today regarding the possibility of a deal between Washington and Tehran.

"Hope we have more news later today on that," he said before a meeting with New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters at the State Department, answering a journalist’s question about the possibility of agreements between the US and Iran. The head of the US foreign policy department noted that, as a result of the conflict with Iran, "the whole world’s been impacted" with economic consequences.

Rubio declined to answer a question about whether US actions against Iran constitute a war crime. The US leader had earlier stated that Iran, as a civilization, could face annihilation in the coming hours following the expiration of the US-imposed deadline for reaching an agreement.

In an interview with Axios on April 5, he said the chances of reaching a deal with Iran by April 7 were high. He had previously warned on Truth Social that the United States would strike Iran's energy and civilian infrastructure if Tehran did not create conditions for the resumption of large-scale shipping in the Strait of Hormuz by April 6. The US leader later extended the deadline for a potential deal by one day, until 8:00 p.m. on April 7, US Eastern Time.