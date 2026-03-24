Qatar’s authorities saw no attacks threatening civilians in recent days

DOHA, March 24. /TASS/. Qatari authorities have reported that no attacks have occurred in recent days that would necessitate activating public warning systems, according to Majid bin Mohammed al-Ansari, adviser to the prime minister and official spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Over the past few days, we have not documented any incidents requiring the dissemination of alerts to the public, which is a positive development," he stated during a briefing. His comments followed a journalist’s observation that residents of Doha had not received any notifications from the Ministry of the Interior regarding elevated security threats since Thursday.

The diplomat underscored that Qatar "remains in the eye of the storm," for which reason the armed forces continue to maintain a high level of readiness and are closely monitoring the evolving situation.