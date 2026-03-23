By attacking targets in Middle Eastern countries Iran uses right to self-defense — MFA

TEHRAN, March 23. /TASS/. Tehran, asserting its legitimate right to self-defense, has emphasized that its recent strikes against targets in Middle Eastern countries are a response to the use of these nations' territories by the United States and Israel to launch attacks on Iran. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi conveyed this stance during a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan.

"Iran's strikes on military bases and facilities belonging to aggressors in regional countries are in accordance with its inalienable right to self-defense. We regret that the territories of Muslim countries in the region are being exploited by the United States and the Zionist regime to carry out attacks against Iran," Araghchi stated, as quoted by the Iranian Foreign Ministry's press service on its Telegram channel.

He reaffirmed the Iranian people's unwavering resolve to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of their nation.