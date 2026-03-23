Death toll from US-Israeli attack on Iran’s Khorramabad up to nine — agency

TEHRAN, March 23. /TASS/. The death toll from the US and Israeli air raid on the city of Khorramabad in Iran’s western Lorestan province has risen to nine, the Tasnim news agency reported.

According to the agency, as many as 45 people were injured. Among those killed were a teacher and two schoolchildren, it added.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.