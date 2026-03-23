MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems have shot down eight Ukrainian guided aircraft bombs and 526 enemy fixed-wing drones over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Air defense systems shot down eight guided aircraft bombs and 526 fixed-wing drones," the ministry said.

According to the ministry data, during the entire period of the special military operation, the Russian military have destroyed 671 aircraft, 284 helicopters, 126,663 unmanned aerial vehicles, 652 anti-aircraft missile systems, 28,430 tanks and other combat armored vehicles, 1,691 combat vehicles of multiple launch rocket systems, 34,020 field artillery pieces and mortars, as well as 57,546 special tactical wheeled vehicles of the enemy.

Ukrainian forces shell DPR settlements four times over past day

Ukrainian forces shelled populated areas of the Donetsk People’s Republic four times over the past day, leaving one person injured, the DPR head’s administration department for documenting Ukrainian war crimes reported.

"Four instances of armed attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces were recorded. Information was received about a civilian being injured," the statement said.

According to the agency, nine residential buildings and five civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged. In total, Ukrainian forces fired seven various types of munitions over the past day.

Battlegroup South units destroy 53 Ukrainian shelters with personnel

Russian Battlegroup South drone system units have struck 53 dugouts and shelters with Ukrainian personnel, two Starlink terminals and four unmanned aircraft control centers in three areas of the special military operation over the past day, Vadim Astafyev, head of the group’s press center, reported.

"In addition, drone system units destroyed seven communication antennas and UAVs, two Starlink terminals, struck four UAV control centers, as well as 53 dugouts and shelters with Ukrainian personnel in the Kramatorsk, Konstantinovka and Slavyansk areas. Ten enemy drones were shot down," Astafyev said.

Russian air defenses down over 70 UAVs over Leningrad Region — governor

Russia’s air defenses destroyed over 70 aerial targets while repelling a Ukrainian drone attack in the Leningrad Region, the region’s Governor Alexander Drozdenko reported.

"Over 70 aerial targets were destroyed while repelling the attack on the region. There were no casualties," he wrote on his Max channel. According to the governor, fire extinguishing operations around oil tanks at the port of Primorsk continue. More than 10 fire crews and pieces of equipment are involved in the firefighting effort.

Search and rescue teams are working in districts of the Leningrad Region to locate drone wreckage. The governor emphasized that approaching them is life-threatening.

Kiev loses 8,500 troops, mercenaries in special op zone over one week — military expert

The Ukrainian military lost about 8,500 personnel, including foreign mercenaries, killed and wounded over the past week in the special military operation zone, with the Battlegroup Center inflicting the heaviest casualties, military expert Andrey Marochko reported.

"Around 8,440 enemy fighters were killed or wounded in the past week in the special military operation zone. The greatest losses in manpower were inflicted on Ukrainian armed formations in the Battlegroup Center responsibility zone on the western borders of the Donetsk People’s Republic and in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," he wrote on his VK page after reviewing data from the Russian Defense Ministry.

Marochko added that during this period, Russian forces destroyed more than 720 enemy combat vehicles, 77 field artillery pieces, 63 machine guns, 54 electronic warfare and counter-battery systems, 140 ammunition, fuel, and supply depots, as well as more than 2,600 enemy drones.

Russia’s Battlegroup North destroys over 1,000 Ukrainian targets over past week

Artillery units of Russia’s Battlegroup North have destroyed over 1,000 Ukrainian targets in the Kharkov and Sumy Regions over the past week. Russian troops hit Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) control centers, warehouses, and personnel, the battlegroup told TASS.

"Artillery units of Battlegroup North have destroyed over a thousand Ukrainian targets in the Sumy and Kharkov Regions during combat missions over the past week. <…> Troops carried out precision strikes on UAV control centers, ammunition and fuel and lubricant storage depots, river crossing sites, and command posts. Grad, Tornado, and Uragan rocket artillery crews struck manpower concentrations, military vehicle parking areas, and nationalist temporary accommodation sites," the group reported. According to the battlegroup, over 300 Ukrainian targets were struck with the Krasnopol guided munitions.

Ukraine loses nearly 1,275 troops in special op zone over day — top brass

Russian servicemen eliminated approximately 1,275 Ukrainian troops in the special military operation zone over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported. According to its statement, Russia’s Battlegroup North wiped out more than 245 Ukrainian servicemen, Battlegroup West eliminated up to 180 enemy troops, Battlegroup South wiped out up to 180 military, Battlegroup Center eliminated over 375 servicemen, Battlegroup East destroyed more than 260 troops, and Battlegroup Dnepr wiped out more than 35 enemy personnel.

Russian army strikes port facilities used by Ukraine over past day

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces struck port and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian military, as well as temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian units in 147 areas, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. "Operational-tactical aircraft, strike drones, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces have struck targets of Ukraine's fuel and energy infrastructure, as well as the port and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian military. The strikes also targeted assembly and launch sites for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, and temporary deployment sites for Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 147 areas," the ministry reported.