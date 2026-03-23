Russia says silence on Arctic Metagaz attack makes Europe accomplice to Kiev's outrages

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Europe's silence on the attack on Russian gas carrier Arctic Metagaz makes it a direct accomplice to the "excesses of the Kiev regime," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in connection with the illegal maritime actions of Western countries.

"An absolutely egregious case of violation of international law is the terrorist attack by unmanned boats and drones on the Arctic Metagaz LNG tanker flying the Russian flag in the Mediterranean Sea. No European nation has condemned such actions of its Ukrainian wards. In this case, Europe becomes not just a silent witness, but also a direct accomplice to the atrocities of the Kiev regime," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On March 3, the Transport Ministry said that unmanned Ukrainian boats attacked gas carrier Arctic Metagaz in the Mediterranean Sea in the immediate vicinity of the territorial waters of Malta. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the gas carrier carrying 100,000 cubic meters of liquefied natural gas lost power, with a fire and gas explosion subsequently happening on the ship. All 30 crew escaped, two sailors were injured.