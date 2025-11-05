Trumps says US, Russia, China working on denuclearization plan

WASHINGTON, November 5. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that Washington, Moscow, and Beijing are working on a plan of nuclear disarmament.

"We make the best equipment, the best missiles, the best rockets, the best everything. We redid our nuclear we're the number one nuclear power, which I hate to admit, because it's so horrible, it's such a horrible situation, if it ever has to be used. Russia's second, China's a distant third, but they'll catch us within four or five years and catch us, and they'll be able to catch us. And we're maybe working on a plan to denuclearize the three of us, so we'll see if that works," he said at a business forum in Miami, Florida.

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters on October 30 that Moscow and Washington are not engaged in expert talks on nuclear disarmament but the topic is on the agenda.

During a meeting with members of the Security Council earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed Russia’s foreign and defense ministries, as well as special services and civilian agencies to analyze additional information and "submit agreed proposals on the potential start of preparations for nuclear weapons tests." This decision followed Trump’s statement that he had instructed the Pentagon to immediately resume nuclear tests. Pointing to Washington's active build-up of strategic offensive weapons, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said that it would be expedient to immediately begin preparations for large-scale nuclear tests.