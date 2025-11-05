Drones led to cancellation of 54 flights in Belgium — news agency

BRUSSELS, November 5. /TASS/. Fifty-four flights were canceled in the Brussels Airport on November 5 due to rerouting of planes to other air harbors during drone incidents late in the evening of November 4, Belga news agency said, citing the airport's press service.

Specifically, 22 departures and 32 arrivals were canceled. Airplanes were redirected to Maastricht and Cologne. Flights had to be canceled because of delays with aircraft returns to home airports, the news agency informed.

It takes less than an hour for flights between Cologne and Brussels but the Brussels Airport is closed from midnight till five o’clock in the morning. The return of redirected planes started only in the morning in this regard.