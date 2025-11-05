PARIS, November 5. /TASS/. The situation for the Ukrainian troops in Krasnoarmeysk (Ukrainian name: Pokrovsk) is hopeless, primarily due to the Ukrainian command, France’s Le Monde reported, citing the servicemen.

The newspaper pointed out that "urban warfare could theoretically last for months, and this is undoubtedly the scenario preferred by the Ukrainian General Staff." "However, the cessation of supplies puts Kiev's forces in a hopeless situation," the newspaper emphasized.

According to Le Monde, an officer of a Ukrainian motorized rifle brigade who is in Krasnoarmeysk said that the situation was caused by "command errors" of the Ukrainian armed forces. Due to these errors, "there have been no normal supplies for several weeks", and the city "has been completely cut off" in recent days. He added that, given its size, Krasnoarmeysk "could have been held for months," but Kiev will now lose it in a matter of "days, two weeks at most." A similar opinion was voiced by a Marine Corps officer who was not authorized to speak to the media, according to the article.

In light of the critical situation in which Ukrainian servicemen are trapped in the Krasnoarmeysk agglomeration, the newspaper pointed to the intensifying criticism of top Ukrainian military commander Alexander Syrsky. Le Monde noted that, during previous major urban battles near Artyomovsk (Ukrainian name: Bakhmut) in 2023 and near Avdeyevka in 2024, as well as during the Ukrainian armed forces' invasion of the Kursk Region, Ukrainian media outlets had accused Syrsky of sacrificing thousands of soldiers' lives unnecessarily to delay the inevitable instead of conducting an organized retreat. The newspaper also acknowledged that in other parts of the Donetsk People’s Republic under Kiev's control, "the situation is not much better."

On November 4, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian units had mopped up 35 buildings in Krasnoarmeysk. Military expert Andrey Marochko noted that Russian troops were about two kilometers away from completely "encircling the group of Ukrainian militants" in the Dimitrov area (Ukrainian name: Mirnograd). Ukrainian troops were surrounded.