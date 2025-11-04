Albania, Moldova, Ukraine, Montenegro may joint EU by 2030 — foreign policy chief

BRUSSELS, November 4. /TASS/. More countries, including Albania, Moldova, Ukraine, and Montenegro, may join the European Union by 2030, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said presenting another European Commission’s report on the 2025 enlargement package.

"The enlargement process is moving faster today than in the last 15 years. But we cannot afford to lose momentum. The global order is shifting, and Europe's security is increasingly at risk. Enlargement is an investment in a stable Europe and the majority of our citizens recognize this. There are no shortcuts for aspiring countries, but whatever the EU can do to support the process we must do. The window for enlargement is wide open and we have to seize the opportunity now. New countries joining the EU by 2030 is a realistic goal," she said, adding that these four countries have the best chances.

According to EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, the European Commission support Montenegro’s ambition to complete accession talks by 2026, Albania’s - by 2027, Ukraine’s and Moldova’s - by 2028, despite the fact that talks with Kiev and Chisinau have not yet begun. She stressed that reforms in these countries should continue.

She also said that the European Commission considers the EU enlargement process as an element of ensuring the European Union’s military security and called for uniting Europe under Brussels’ leadership to ensure freedom, peace, and prosperity in Europe.