Trump’s Gaza plan is so far working, says Palestinian ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. The plan proposed by US President Donald Trump for resolving the conflict in the Gaza Strip is currently functioning as intended, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS.

"So far, Trump’s plan is proceeding normally," the diplomat noted.

The ambassador stressed the importance of maintaining the ceasefire. "There have been violations by Israel, we are aware of that. But the worst outcome would be if the war resumes," he said, stressing that the first stage must proceed properly and that the second stage will be the most difficult due to the involvement of international organizations, as well as issues related to the disarmament of Hamas.

In the context of the settlement process, the diplomat also highlighted the importance of three key principles: "ending the war, releasing the hostages, and ensuring that the Israeli army withdraws from Gaza."

On October 9, Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, the United States, and Turkey, agreed to implement the first stage of the peace plan presented by US President Donald Trump. Under the plan, a ceasefire in Gaza came into effect on October 10.