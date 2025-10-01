TBILISI, October 1. /TASS/. After Georgia adopted a law similar to the US Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), opposition figures and their foreign patrons began financing radicalism through universities, State Security Service head Mamuka Mdinaradze reported.

"After the FARA law began working successfully in Georgia, they (the opposition and its patrons - TASS) decided to find other ways to finance their activities and expand their influence. One of these ways, according to the scheme we have uncovered and which is now public knowledge, is universities," Mdinaradze told the Imedi TV channel in an interview.

The State Security Service head also cited another example of financing radicalism and revolution from abroad: money coming into Georgia through the US embassy in Thailand. "The embassy of one country in Thailand, which is the largest in the world in terms of building size, has people in Georgia who are financed for anti-Chinese purposes. However, in 95%, 98%, or 99% of cases, this money is actually spent on radicalism directed against the Georgian authorities, revolutionary goals, and various performances and productions. <...> This is exactly how US taxpayers' money is being spent," he said.

Mass protests took place in Georgia at the end of November and beginning of December 2024 after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced the decision to suspend the process of opening negotiations on accession to the EU on November 28. The demonstrations escalated daily, leading to clashes between protesters and security forces. Law enforcers used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesters. Some in the opposition are calling on people to rally on October 4, the day of the municipal elections, to "peacefully overthrow" the government.