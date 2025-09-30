Famine may affect entire Gaza population within weeks — UN

NEW YORK, September 30. /TASS/. All residents in the Gaza Strip may be affected by famine within mere weeks if food supplies to the embattled enclave do not intensify, UN World Food Program Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau told Canada’s CBC TV channel.

"It was only a part of the population that was confirmed to be in famine, but, you know, should this continue for a few more weeks, that disaster will spread to the entire population," he asserted.

According to Skau, currently, merely 100 trucks with food supplies enter the Gaza Strip on a daily basis. "Frankly, that’s a drop in the ocean. I mean, we are talking about 2.2 million people. And so we need to scale up like we did during the ceasefire back in February-March. You know, we were averaging about 600-700 trucks a day," the UN representative added.

In mid-September, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization reported that about 1.4 million people encounter a catastrophic lack of food, mainly in the Gaza Strip and Sudan, followed by South Sudan, Yemen, Haiti and Mali. The organization’s latest Global Report on Food Crises (GRFC 2025) highlights catastrophic hunger levels in the Gaza Strip.

International humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza stopped on March 2, 2025, as all border crossings remain closed under Israel’s decision.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the launch of Israel’s intensive offensive operation in Gaza City, the enclave’s capital, aiming to fully defeat the Palestinian movement Hamas. Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) repeatedly warned civilians about the need to leave the combat zone, including by dropping leaflets.

Tensions erupted again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants launched a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, killing residents of border settlements and seizing hostages. In response, Israel initiated a military operation in the enclave to dismantle Hamas’ military and political structure and rescue all those kidnapped.