Iran’s National Security Council decides to suspend cooperation with IAEA

TEHRAN, September 21. /TASS/. Iran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will be suspended due to actions by the "E3" (the United Kingdom, Germany, and France) aimed at restoring UN Security Council sanctions against Iran, the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) of the Islamic Republic announced.

"Despite the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ cooperation with the Agency and the submission of plans to resolve the crisis, cooperation with the Agency will be suspended in connection with the actions of the European countries," Tasnim news agency cited the statement.

It was noted that even amid the suspension of cooperation, Iran’s Foreign Ministry is recommended to continue consultations with the IAEA within the framework of SNSC decisions to protect national interests.

On August 28, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France initiated the snapback mechanism to restore UN Security Council sanctions on Iran. On Friday, the Security Council rejected a resolution calling for the non-restoration of the sanctions regime against Iran. In the vote, Russia, China, Algeria, and Pakistan supported the resolution. Nine members, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and France, voted against it, while two members abstained.