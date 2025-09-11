Germany to expand air patrols over Poland after UAV incident

BERLIN, September 11. /TASS/. The German government plans to intensify air patrols over Poland following the recent UAV incident, according to statements made by Stefan Cornelius, the spokesperson for the German Cabinet.

"In addition to our existing commitments in the Baltic states and Poland, Germany will bolster and expand its air patrol presence over Poland," Cornelius announced, addressing the incident. He also underscored Germany’s commitment to increased support for Ukraine. Within the framework of the European Union, Cornelius stated that Germany will advocate for the "earliest possible adoption of the 19th package of sanctions" against Russia.

On the morning of September 10, the Polish Army's operational command reported the destruction of several objects identified as UAVs that had violated Polish airspace. Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that 19 airspace violations occurred during the night of September 9-10. In response, NATO invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty at Poland’s request, initiating consultations among alliance members.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that during the night of September 9-10, Russian forces targeted Ukrainian military-industrial facilities in the Ivano-Frankovsk, Khmelnitsky, and Zhitomir regions, as well as in Vinnitsa and Lvov. The ministry emphasized that no targets on Polish territory were planned for destruction. Regarding the UAVs that allegedly crossed into Polish airspace, the Ministry stated their range does not exceed 700 kilometers. Russia also expressed its readiness to engage in consultations with Poland on this matter.