Gaza crisis is moral test for all humanity — top Iranian diplomat

TEHRAN, August 25. /TASS/. The Gaza war has gone beyond the Muslim world, having become a test of conscience for the entire international community, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"The Gaza tragedy concerns not only Muslims. This is a test of the collective conscience of the entire world community," he said at an emergency ministerial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

He called on all nations regardless of their religions "to stand on the side of humanity, justice and dignity, to take the right side of history." He regretted that not all the countries condemn Israel’s actions and urged them to take real steps toward ending violence in the Palestinian enclave.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing residents of border settlements and taking hostages. In response, Israel initiated a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to dismantle Hamas' military and political structures and free all hostages.

According to Gaza’s health ministry, the death toll from Israel’s actions in the enclave exceeds 62,000, with more than 158,000 people being wounded. Apart from that, some 300 people, including 117 children, died of hunger and malnutrition.

On August 8, 2025, Israel’s war cabinet approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan for taking control of Gaza City and expanding the operation throughout the enclave. The Gaza City seizure plan was endorsed by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on August 20.