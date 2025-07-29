VLADIVOSTOK, July 29. /TASS/. Russia, unlike European countries, has brought transparency to its wildlife conservation system, said Karin Kneissl, former Austrian foreign minister and advisor to the Amur Tiger Center.

"Germany is made up of federal states, and each of them has its own environmental policy. Austria has the same approach to managing things. As for the differences, Russia’s environmental protection system is organized in a transparent manner. The state pays wages to employees [of environmental organizations] transparently, and salary information can be easily accessed," Kneissl said during a press conference at the Izvestia multimedia information center.

"When it comes to other countries, not necessarily in Europe, this [wildlife conservation] is mainly organized by non-profit organizations and associations, which are often guided by weird agendas," she pointed out.

Wildlife conservation and protection activities in European countries now resemble "a kind of activism" rather than necessary steps to ensure a safe life for humanity, Kneissl added.

International Tiger Day is celebrated every year on July 29. It was established following the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit, a high-level international forum focused on tiger conservation that was held on November 21-24, 2010.