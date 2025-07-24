AFP, AP, Reuters and BBC call on Israel to allow reporters out of Gaza

NEW YORK, July 24. /TASS/. AFP, The Associated Press, Reuters and BBC News have issued a joint statement calling on Israel to allow journalists suffering from hunger to leave Gaza.

"We once again urge the Israeli authorities to allow journalists in and out of Gaza. It is essential that adequate food supplies reach the people there," said the statement released by The Associated Press.

"For many months, these independent journalists have been the world’s eyes and ears on the ground in Gaza," the statement said.

But now they are "increasingly unable to feed themselves," according to the news organizations.

Gaza hasn’t received any international humanitarian aid since March 2, 2025, as Israel ordered all border crossings to remain closed. The IDF announced the start of Operation Gideon's Chariots in the northern and southern regions of the enclave on May 18. Its stated goal is the total defeat of Hamas and the release of all Israeli hostages from Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the operation aims to establish Israeli control of entire Gaza.