Parliament to set up commission on legal issues around PKK settlement — Erdogan

ANKARA, July 12. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that a commission will be formed in the republic's parliament to review the legal parameters of the peace deal with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

"As a first step, we will establish a commission in the Turkish Grand National Assembly (parliament - TASS) and start discussing the legal standards of this process. I hope we will continue to advance this project together with the forces of our Justice and Development Party, our alliance partner - the Nationalist Movement Party, and a delegation from the [pro-Kurdish] DEM party. They already held a meeting with a parliament speaker yesterday," Erdogan said, addressing members of the ruling party.