BRICS leaders emphasize need to ensure resilience of energy markets

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6. /TASS/. Ensuring the stability of energy markets contributes to strengthening energy security, socio-economic development, and the well-being of all nations, according to the BRICS summit declaration adopted in Rio de Janeiro.

"We recognize that energy security is a crucial foundation for social and economic development, national security and the welfare of all nations. We highlight the need to enhance energy security by ensuring energy market stability and maintaining undisrupted flows of energy from diverse sources, strengthening value chains, ensuring resilience and protection of critical energy infrastructure, including cross-border infrastructure," the document said.

The BRICS leaders noted that fossil fuels will continue to play a significant role in the global energy mix, particularly for developing countries and emerging market economies.