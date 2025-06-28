Trump should drop disrespectful tone toward Ayatollah Khamenei — Iranian MFA

DUBAI, June 28. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump should abandon a disrespectful tone when speaking about Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"If President Trump is genuine about wanting a deal, he should put aside the disrespectful and unacceptable tone towards Iran's Supreme Leader, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei," he wrote on X.

Khamenei earlier said Iran was victorious in the confrontation with the US.

Overnight into June 13, Israel started a military operation against Iran. Less than a day later, Iran carried out a retaliatory attack. Nine days later, the US entered the fray. In the small hours of June 22, the US forces attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities: in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. The following evening, Tehran launched missiles toward Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US air force base in the Middle East. According to the US, there were no casualties or significant damage. Trump then said Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire, which took effect on June 24.