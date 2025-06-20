Iran's strikes on Israel target military facilities, decision-making centers — MFA

TEHRAN, June 20. /TASS/. Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh clarified that Tehran’s recent actions target only Israeli military and intelligence installations, as well as strategic decision-making centers.

"We are not conducting retaliatory attacks," he emphasized. "We were attacked first, and our response is rooted in our legitimate right to self-defense. The missile strikes have been confined to military and intelligence facilities, as well as command centers responsible for directing aggression," he told ISNA news agency.

Khatibzadeh also indicated that a de-escalation could be possible: "If these attacks cease, the path toward diplomacy will open."

The conflict escalated on June 13, when Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than a day later, Iran responded with a counterattack. In the days that followed, the cycle of strikes continued, with both sides reporting casualties and acknowledging damage to their facilities. The exchanges of fire persist.